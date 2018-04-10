Centennial vs. Central in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Anika "Sage" Phillips (16) and Centennial's Olivia DeVriese (5) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Katelyn Swartz (10) and Centennial's Cassidy Strode (14) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Ella Kasten (3) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Taylor Davis (12) and Central's Beth Born (7) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Ella Kasten (3) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Mary Woods (2) and Central's Anika "Sage" Phillips (16) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Katherine (Kitty) Rossow (4) and Centennial's Katherine Bell (21) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Katherine Storsved (2) and Centennial's Mariam Ouzidane (10) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Katherine (Kitty) Rossow (4) and Centennial's Elizabeth Coats (16) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Mary Woods (2) and Taylor Davis (12) and Central's Anika "Sage" Phillips (16) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans watch a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Naomi DuPree (8), left, and Central's Kitty Rossow (4) celebrate DuPree's goal in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans watch a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's bench stays warm in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Casey Lavin (13) and Central's Naomi DuPree (8) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
1/4- Centennial's Claire Sherrick (8) flips the ball in bounds in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
2/4- Centennial's Claire Sherrick (8) flips the ball in bounds in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
3/4- Centennial's Claire Sherrick (8) flips the ball in bounds in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
4/4- Centennial's Claire Sherrick (8) flips the ball in bounds in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Cassidy Strode (14) and Central's Katelyn Swartz (10) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
-
HS Soccer: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Mary Woods (2) and Central's Sydney Cochrane (20) in a prep soccer game at game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.