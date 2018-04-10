UI Baseball vs. Illinois State 2018

Illinois vs. Illinois State in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Michael Massey (6) grabs the ball but not before Illinois State's infielder Derek Parola (16) gets to second base safely in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois coaches in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Bren Spillane (9) in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois outfielder Jack Yalowitz (3) wears a sliding mitt on his left hand while on first base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois outfielder Jack Yalowitz (3) leads off of second base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Michael Michalak (12) leads off of second base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Michael Michalak (12) slides safely home in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois pitcher Jackson Douglas (29) throws to a Illinois State player in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois outfielder Jack Yalowitz (3) snags a fly ball in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois coach Drew Dickinson chats with Illinois catcher Jeff Korte (32) and Illinois pitcher Jackson Douglas (29) before taking Douglas out of the gamein a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois outfield in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Ben Troike (4) firs to first base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois outfielder Jack Yalowitz (3) catches a fly ball in right field in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Illinois infielder Ben Troike (4) goes for the catch, but not before Illinois State's outfielder Noah Sadler (19) gets to second base safely in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Urbana on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
