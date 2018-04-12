Central vs. Centennial in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Collin Klein (22) tries to get back to first base as Central's Hayden Cekander (7) gets the throw to get the out in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Sam Chapman (16) dives back to second too late and is out in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) balances on third as Central's Joel Sarver (13) tries to get the late throw in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's catcher snags a low ball in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's dugout applauds a run in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Brandon Olion (17) prepares to snag a foul ball for the out in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Joel Sarver (13) throws to first base in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Sam Chapman (16) in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Eric Hall (23) in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Sam Chapman (16) looks to throw to first for a double play as he forces Centennial's Brandon Olion (17) out at second in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Sam Chapman (16) looks to throw to first for a double play as he forces Centennial's Brandon Olion (17) out at second in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Jake Meyer (6) pitches in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Joe Stilger (2) pitches in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) pops up in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) and Central's Sam Chapman (16) at second base in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Murphy was safe.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Zakary Hartleb (24) leads off of first base in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Brandon Olion (17) grabs the throw before the runner gets to first base in a prep baseball game at Centennial on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.