University of Illinois Black Chorus Rehearsal
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Rehearsal for the 50th anniversary show of the University of Illinois Black Chorus at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.