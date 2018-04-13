Unity High School Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Emelia Ness (center) stays ahead of the completion, teammate Aliyah Welter (left) and Olympia's Jordan Jumper (right) in the third section of the 100 Meter Hurdles. Ness placed first in the event. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Zea Maroon runs the final leg of the 4x800 Meter Relay and brings home a first place finish for St. Joe. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fifth section of the 100 Meter Dash.Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Alyssa McPike strides to a first place finish in the second section of the 3200 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
100 Meter Hurdles. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More Marguerite Hendrickson (right) and Charleston's Megan Garrett compete for the second place finish in the third section of the 800 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Danbi Choi approaches the finish line for a first place finish in the second section of the 800 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Riley Millsap (left) and teammate Rachael King vie for position in section two of the 3200 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Farmers Lily Sharum (right) stays a step ahead of GCMS's Leah Martin in the final leg of the 4x800 Relay. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Caroline Bachert runs the first leg of the 4x800 Relay for Unity. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Kaitlynn Hornbeck (center) leaves Tuscola's Emily Lambrecht (left) behind and gains on Clinton's RyTy Dupont-Barlow in the third section of the 100 Meter Dash. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Final heat of the 3200 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Tanaya Young competes in the sixth section of the 100 Meter Dash. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Arielle Summitt places first in the third section of the 800 Meter Run. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Leah Bodine (left) goes head to head with PBL's Hannah Schwarz in the fifth section of the 100 Meter Dash. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Sam Mabry gets a jump on St. Teresa's Sydney McNamara in the first leg of the section two finals of the 4x800 Meter Relay. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
