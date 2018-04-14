UI Men's Golf vs Bradley

University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Giovanni Tadiotto watches his putt drop in the cup on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Nick Hardy taps the ball on to the #9 green. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Bryan Baumgarten hits out of the ruff on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Varun Chopra watches his shot from the fairway on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dylan Meyer watches his putt on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brendan O'Reilly hits on to the green on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Varun Chopra tees off on how,e #9 Saturday morning in Urbana. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Feagles taps on to the green on #9 Saturday morning at Stonecreek. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dylan Meyer hits onto the #9 green. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Giovanni Tadiotto watches his putt stop just short of the cup on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Bryan Baumgarten watches his putt attempt on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Golf enthusiasts take in some Illinois golf Saturday at Stonecreek Golf Course. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brendan O'Reilly (left) looks on as Bradley's Dan Lensing hits from the fairway on #9. University of Illinois Men's Golf vs Bradley, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Stonecreek Golf Course in Urbana.
