The Libman Company tour

Photos from a behind-the-scenes tour of the 1.5 million square foot facility with Robert Libman, of The Libman Company, in Arcola on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee uses a forklift to move a stack of products during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee uses a forklift to move a stack of products during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Employees are seen in the warehouse during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A bin of plastic handles is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee works in The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The head of a mop is seen in a machine during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Bins of mop-making supplies are seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A stack of sponges is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee works in The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Employees work on a production line at The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A stack of broomsticks is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee works in The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee moves a rack of broomcorn during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Forklift drivers make their way through the Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An old photograph of Robert Libman is seen on the wall during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee uses a forklift to move a stack of products during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A production machine is seen at The Libman Company facility during a tour Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Employees use tricycles and forklifts to move through the Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Forklift drivers make their way through the Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Robert Libman talks about some of the historical photographs on display in the new lobby of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Robert Libman drives a utility vehicle through The Libman Company's 1.5 million-square-foot facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Robert Libman explains how the bristles are inserted into the plastic handle of a brush during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Parts for a mop assembly are seen in a machine during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Handles for mops are seen on the production line during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Roy Gutierrez works with broomcorn on the floor at The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Broomcorn is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mops are seen in production during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Plastic pieces are seen on a production line during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mops are boxed in an automated machine at The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Part of the production line is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A wall of fame honoring employee contributions is seen during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Robert Libman explains how the company uses plastic from recycled bottles during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Robert Libman shows a handful of recycled plastic bottle pieces during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Strands of plastic make their way through an extruder during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A machine is seen on the floor during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Steel handles are seen stacked during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A machine smooths out steel tubing at The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A machine stacks steel handles for brooms and mops at The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee cycles through The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An employee uses a forklift to move a stack of products during a tour of The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The new lobby of The Libman Company facility is seen during a tour Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Libman Company facility Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arcola.
