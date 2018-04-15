On the Town: Empty Bowl Fundraiser 2018

The Empty Bowls Benefit and Raffle event in Urbana on April 11, 2018
The Empty Bowls event committee were (from the left) Susan Garner, Colleen Freund, Linda Weiner, Stephanie Sutton, and Ellen Harms. The annual event was again held at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana.
Heather Jamison, Silvercreek Manager (left) and General Manager, Grazyana Clem, help out by unpacking bowls for the Empty Bowls benefit for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Philip Johnson selects a bowl before sitting down for his soup during the Empty Bowls benefit for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
A group of friend gathered at Silvercreek Restaurant for the Empty Bowls benefit. From the left are Barbara Ford, Kathleen Harness, Kathleen Smith, and Clare Margiotta.
The Silvercreek Restaurant dining room was filled with guests enjoying soup during the Empty Bowls benefit for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Ann McDowell selects from the many hand crafted bowls available during the Empty Bowls benefit for the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Local artisans donated the bowls which guests selected before enjoying a bowl of soup prepared by Silvercreek Restaurant.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen founder, Ellen McDowell (left) with volunteer Patricia Knowles at the organizations Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Kim Curtis with her son, Elden Randolph at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen's Empty Bowls event.
Karen Pickard (left) and Johanna Harm greeted guests at the Silvercreek Restaurant during the Empty Bowls benefit for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Karen Pickard (left) and Johanna Harm (right) greeted their 100th guest, Daily Bread board president Bob Goss, at the Silvercreek Restaurant during the Empty Bowls benefit.
