UI vs Rutgers Baseball

University of Illinois Baseball vs Rutgers, Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Illinois Field. Illinois defeated Rutgers 10-4 to sweep the weekend series.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Skonieczny hits a fly ball in the bottom of the second inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike lays down a bunt in the bottom of the third inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Grant Van Scoy makes contact with the ball as fans in the back ground try to stay warm.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois third baseman Grant Van Scoy throws to first for an out in the top of the fourth inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jack Yalowitz (right) celebrates hitting a home run in the bottom of the third inning with teammate Doran Turchin.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Michalak is forced out at home by Rutgers catcher Nick Matera.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's second baseman Michael Massey throws to first for the final out in the top of the fourth inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois left fielder Doran Turchin makes a catch for an out.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Skonieczny prepares to make contact with the ball.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin slides safety into home.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher Jeff Korte has a talk with pitcher Ty Weber on the mound.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher Ty Weber throws to Rutgers Chris Folinusz.
