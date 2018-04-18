Ebertfest 2018: Day 1

The opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Lateef Calloway, who has an upcoming film about Sojourner Truth, right, with Chaz Ebert and Thomas McLiechey, Sojourner Truth's 5th generation great grandson.at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Lateef Calloway, who has an upcoming film about Sojourner Truth, is introduced to the audience at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Andy Davis, Director of The Fugitive, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Film critic Leonard Maltin, Panel Moderator, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Chaz Ebert welcomes everyone at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Julie Dash, Director of Daughters of the Dust, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Amma Asante, Director of Belle, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Attendees greet Chaz Ebert, right, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
U of I president Timothy Killeen's wife, Roberta M. Johnson at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Jeff Dowd, Film Subject of The Big Lebowski, center, at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
U of I president Tim Kileen introduces U of I College of Media Dean: Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
U of I College of Media Dean Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Chaz Ebert, left, and Festival Director Nate Kohn at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
U of I president Timothy Killeen at the opening reception for the 20th Annual Eberfest at the University of Illinois president's house on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
