Illinois vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' head coach Tyra Perry in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' Veronica Ruelius (0) after she hit a home run in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' infielder Sam Acosta (31) in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' infielder Alexis Carrillo (3) catches an infield fly as Illinois' outfielder Kiana Sherlund (6) backs her up on the play in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Wisconsin-Green Bay's catcher, Allie Hislope, Monticello, IL, in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' dugout in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' pitcher Taylor Edwards (12) in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' Veronica Ruelius (0) tags out Wisconsin-Green Bay's Marjorie Sloan (3) before first base in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' infielder Alexis Carrillo (3) in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' fans brave the cold in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' infielder Leigh Farina (23) in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' players run out to greet Illinois' Veronica Ruelius (0) at home plate after she hit a home run in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
-
UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Illinois' players greet Illinois' Veronica Ruelius (0) at home plate after she hit a home run in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.