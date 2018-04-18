Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, April 19, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
| Subscribe

UI Softball vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 10:00pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay in an NCAA game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, April 18 , 2018.