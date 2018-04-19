Ebertfest 2018: Day 2

Movie lovers flocked to the Virginia Theatre on day two of the 20th Annual Eberfest event in Champaign on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gregory Nava, writer and director of "Selena", speaks before the presentation of the film during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Chaz Ebert holds a Golden Thumb Award during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Physicist and professor Brand Fortner speaks about the science behind the film "Interstellar" during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Miguel Alcubierre, physicist and professor, speaks after the screening of "Interstellar" during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
From l-r: Brian Tallerico, Chaz Ebert, Scott Mantz, Brand Fortner and Miguel Alcubierre speak on stage after the presentation of "Interstellar" during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
People find their seats during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Chaz Ebert speaks on stage during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Moviegoers watch the opening of "Selena" during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Moviegoers watch during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh McQuaid serves a sandwich out the window of the Hendrick House food truck outside the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Movie goes line up outside the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People outside the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018.
