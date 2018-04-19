Boys from Centennial and Champaign Central competed at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018.
HS Tennis: Centennial and Central
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Thomas Scaggs returns a shot in the no. 1 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Centennial's Thomas Scaggs eyes the ball in his no. 1 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Central's K.J. Munroe returns a shot in the no. 1 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Central's K.J. Munroe returns a shot in the no. 1 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Centennial's Hans Dee returns a shot in his no. 3 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Central's Junwoo Jung returns a shot in his no. 3 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Centennial's Will Thomas returns a shot in no. 2 singles at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Centennial's Will Thomas tosses the ball to serve in no. 2 singles match at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
Central's Alex Mertens eyes the ball a shot in no. 2 singles at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday April 19, 2018,
