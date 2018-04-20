Ebertfest 2018: Day 3

Photos from day three of the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Roger Miller, of Alloy Orchestra, performs as the 1926 Japanese silent film "A Page of Madness" is shown on the screen during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Richard Neupert, of the University of Georgia, introduces the 1926 Japanese silent film "A Page of Madness" during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Projectionists Joaquin de la Puente, left, from Olympia, Wash., and Travis Bird, from New Orleans, are seen in the booth as the 1926 Japanese silent film "A Page of Madness" is shown on the screen during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Terry Donahue, of Alloy Orchestra, performs as the 1926 Japanese silent film "A Page of Madness" is shown on the screen during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
A pair of inflatable dinosaurs wander around during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Chaz Ebert speaks during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Bruiser and the Virtues performs on stage during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival outside the Virginia Theatre Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Staff and volunteers serve cake and ice cream outside of the Virginia Theatre during the 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival Friday, April 20, 2018, in Champaign.
