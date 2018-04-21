Ebertfest 2018: Day 4

20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A packed audience takes in the documentary 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
13th director Ava DuVernay thanks the audience for a standing ovation after viewing her documentary 13th at the Virginia Theatre Saturday morning. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chaz Ebert (back right) poses with some fans outside of the Virginia Theatre after the showing of 13th. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
13th director, Ava DuVernay receives a Golden Thumg Award from Chaz Ebert, Saturday morning at the Virginia Theatre. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chaz Ebert presents the Golden Thumb award to 13th director Eva DuVernay, Saturday morning at the Virginia Theatre. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A panel discussion is held with 13th director Eva DuVernay after it's showing at the Virginia Theatre Saturday morning. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ebertfest fans enjoy some lunch between movies early Saturday afternoon in front of the Virginia Theatre. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Movie goers exit the Virginia Theatre after the documentary 13th early Saturday afternoon. 20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
20th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Day 4, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Virginia Theatre.
Photographer: Holly Hart
