Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
HS Baseball: Urbana vs Peoria Notre Dame
Urbana pitcher Miller Calhoun watches his pitch to Peoria Notre Dame's Will Pudik in the top of the second inning. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's Levi Coffey slides safety into home, scoring Urbana's first run against Peoria Notre Dame. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's Jacob Welbes (front,right) gets caught in a squeeze play in the bottom of the second inn against Peoria Notre Dame. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's James Trask makes contact with the ball for a single in the bottom of the third inning. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's Steven Thompson makes a catch in the top of the second inn for the last out. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's Andrew Ellis throws to first for an out in the top of the third inning. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana's Miller Calhoun (left) makes it to first safety as Peoria Notre Dame's Will Pudik waits for the throw in the bottom of the second inning. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
-
Urbana head coach Gene Hoffman protests a call at second base. Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana.
