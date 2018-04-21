Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, April 21, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Baseball: Urbana vs Peoria Notre Dame
| Subscribe

HS Baseball: Urbana vs Peoria Notre Dame

Sat, 04/21/2018 - 3:38pm | Holly Hart

Urbana Baseball vs Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Prairie Park in Urbana. 