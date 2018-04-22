University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
UI Baseball vs Grand Canyon
Photographer: Holly Hart
Lynn Van Scoy, mom of Illinois third baseman, Grant Van Scoy and her dog Oliver take in the action at Illinois Field. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois catcher Jeff Korte cover home plate and tags out Grand Canyon's Pikai Winchester. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park at Illinois Field. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Zac Taylor pulls back from a low pitch. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Adam Kruse reacts to a play as Illinois takes on Grand Canyon as his daughter Gloria, 5 keeps a watchful eye on their dog Ace. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Jack Yalowitz (#3) prepares to slide into home as Grand Canyon catcher David Avitia prepares to tag him, Yalowitz was out on the play. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Starting pitcher Ty Weber watches his pitch in the second inning. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois short stop Ben Troike throws to first for the second out of the inning. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
"Oscar" and his humans Corey Ansfield (left) and Kelsey Garthoff watch the Fighting Illini take on Grand Canyon early Sunday afternoon at Illinois Field. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Doran Turchin watches a high pitch. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Michael Michalak looks at a high pitch. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Michael Massey pulls in a short fly ball for an out in the third inning. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane (#9) makes a high grab to throw out Grand Canyon's Quin Cotton. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illinois's Doran Turchin looks to bunt against Grand Canyon. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Illini fans come to the ball park with their four-legged friends, Sunday, at Illinois Field. University of Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day at Illinois Field. Sunday, April 22, 2018.
