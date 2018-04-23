Rantoul vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (8) stretches for the catch as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (24) crosses first base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018. Krumwiede was out.
Rantoul fans brave the cold and rain in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ben Jarboe (28) catches the ball at first base as Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (13) tries to beat it in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Rantoul's Johnathan Frerichs (2) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (24) dries the all on his leg as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keyn Humes (14) waits at second base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (8) leads off of third base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (10) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Rantoul's Chad Vermillion (12) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ben McClure (16) bats in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (13) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
