HS Baseball: Tuscola vs. Sullivan

Tuscola vs. Sullivan in a prep baseball game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel(11) slides safely into third base as Sullivan's Ian Hill (18) has trouble hanging on to the ball in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Luke slider (12) leads off of first next to Sullivan's Aaron Garvey (24) in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's head coach in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Brayden VonLanken (15) catches a ball at first base in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Cade Kresin (10) throws to first from third in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Lucas Kresin (6) fields a ball at second in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel(11) prepares to throw to first base after forcing Sullivan's Tim Lawyer (3) out at second in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Cade Kresin( 10) dives back to first in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Tyler Meinhold (1) pitches in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Lucas Kresin (6) leads off of third base in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Tyler Meinhold (1) dives back to first base in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Sullivan's Tim Lawyer (3) dives for a ball in left field in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel(11) sides back to first base in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel(11) keeps an eye on Sullivan's pitcher as he leads off from second base in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Sullivan's pitcher in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (11) leads off to steal home in a prep game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
