Lyric Theatre at Illinois: She Loves Me
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Images from a rehearsal of She Loves Me, the musical that inspired the films "The Shop Around The Corner" and "You've Got Mail" in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center. Peformances open Thursday, April 26, 2018.