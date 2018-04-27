OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium. Follow the races on Snapchat, chat, by clicking here
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Erica Mui (16381) her all as she approaches the finish line followed by Shannon Farmer (16580) and Jessica Church (18588) in the Illinois 5K Run. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
12 year old Nick Bonn celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the Illinois 5K Run. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
First place finish for Brennan Guido. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Carmen Scuito floats to the finish of the Illinois 5K Run on penguins wings. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Po-Ching Patrick Lin nears the finish line in the Illinois 5K Run. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Moses Weary (right) and Ken Steele stretch before the start of the Illinois 5K run. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Sophie Schmitz (17995) and Drew Hubbart (17521) go head to head as they near the finish line. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Judah Christian senior, Laura Krasa runs to a first place finish in the Women's Division. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rod Hoewing (19497) and Nino Rodriguez (18619) take selfies as they cross the finish line Friday evening at Memorial Stadium. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Adam Drollinger and his 8 year old daughter Kelsi pose for a picture before the run the Illinois 5K. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
Volunteers prepare to hand out medals to race participants Friday evening at Memorial Stadium. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Holly Hart
OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.