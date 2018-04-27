Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, April 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

2018 Illinois Marathon 5K
| Subscribe

2018 Illinois Marathon 5K

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:29pm | Holly Hart

OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium. Follow the races on Snapchat, chat, by clicking here