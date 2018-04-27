Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

609 S. Randolph Fire
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 9:41pm | Robin Scholz

 A large apartment complex on Randolph Street was evacuated after a two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor Friday evening. The call came in to the Champaign Fire Department at 6:04 p.m. at the 609 S. Randolph apartments  on Friday, April 27, 2018.

