609 S. Randolph Fire

A large apartment complex on Randolph Street was evacuated after a two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor Friday evening. The call came in to the Champaign Fire Department at 6:04 p.m. at the 609 S. Randolph apartments on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the Atrium Apartments on S. Randolph in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cynthia Markstahler, left, and Richie Gutierrez watch as Champaign firefighters try to control at 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign. Gutierrez was displaced by the fire. on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Angel Gonzalez, right and Suresh Kantamani are roommates at 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign. They were displaced by the fire. on Friday, April 27, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign firefighters at a fire at the 609 S. Randolph apartments in Champaign on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.