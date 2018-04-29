Champaign First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, the oldest church in Champaign on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Jack Waaler talks about the history of First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church in Champaign on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
A pastor's study, now used as a storage room, at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The choir room at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Jim Andrews walks up an original stairway at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Recently refurbished stained glass windows at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Ginny Waaler examines the baptismal font, believed to be original, at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
A antique bench used by former pastors at the oldest church in Champaign, First Presbyterian. At the church in Champaign on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Mae Chapin Parlor at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Mae Chapin Parlor at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Beams at First Presbyterian, the oldest church in Champaign. At the church on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Ginny Waaler looks at historic mementos on display at the oldest church in Champaign, First Presbyterian. At the church in Champaign on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
First Presby church in Champaign on on Friday, April 27, 2018.
