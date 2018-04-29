Parkland Baseball vs Lincoln College

Parkland Baseball Double-Header vs Lincoln College, Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Parkland Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland's Alex Steinbach heads to second base in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Parkland's Trevor Minder leaps for the ball as Lincoln's Kevin Beard steels second base in the top of the first inning in game two.
Parkland's Brent Langacher looks at a high pitch.
Parkland first baseman Logan Pillars (right) tags Lincoln's Kevin Beard at first base, in the top of the first inning of game two. Beard was safe on the play.
Parkland's Trystin (cq) Raikes try to pull back from a low pitch.
Parkland's Trevor Minder throws to first for an out in game one.
Parkland's Trevor Minder bats in the bottom of the first inning in game two.
Parkland's Daniel Warkentin slides under the tag of Lincoln's Grant Cooper (left) in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Parkland's Connor Aube (right) and Max Downs (#13) celebrate Aube's home run in the bottom of the 4th inning.
Game 1 starting pitcher Luke Smith watches one of his pitches vs Lincoln College.
Parkland's Cody Hawthorne comes as a relief pitcher in game one.
Parkland's Tyler Paulsen tries to make it to first before the throw in the bottom of the 5th inning.
