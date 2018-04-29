The Royal Tea Party for the American Cancer Society in Champaign on April 7, 2018.
On the Town: Royal Tea Party for Cancer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Royal Tea Party event in Champaign on April 7, 2018
Ashley Mitek with her daugther, Flannery McDade at the Royal Tea Party benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Two of the Royal Tea Party organizers were Lisa Johnston (left) and Jill Rannebarger.
Addilyn Blair (left) with Alana Blair at the Royal Tea Party fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Princesses Flannery McDade (left), Isabelle Miller (center), and Samantha Holhubner show off their gowns at the Royal Tea Party event.
Grace Goembel (left) as Cinderella and Alana Blair as Snow White volunteered during the Royal Tea Party fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Volunteers Grace Goembel (left) as Cinderella and Alana Blair as Snow White with Princess Chloe Lueth during the Royal Tea Party fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Volunteers Grace Goembel (left) as Cinderella and Alana Blair as Snow White with Princess Elsa Cluver during the Royal Tea Party fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Organization committee member, Chris McConkey (left) with volunteers in the kitchen kept the tea and goodies flowing during the Royal Tea Party. Next to McConkey from the left are Martha Rubin, Sherry Yi, and Kanki Takahara.
Gretchen Potter brought a collection of vintage hats for guests to wear during the Royal Tea Party. Potter was also one of the organizers of the event.
Princess Lily Light is announced as she arrives to the red carpet during the Royal Tea Party at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Prince Charming, Jacob Ramm, with Olaf portrayed by April Milanowski.
Flannery McDade (left), Samantha Holhubner (center), and Isabelle Miller play Ring Around the Rosie during the Royal Tea Party for the American Cancer Society.
