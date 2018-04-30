Unity defeated Rantoul 6-5 in a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
HS Softball: Rantoul vs. Unity
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity's Haleigh Loschen looks at her bat before stepping in the batters box and driving in the game-tying run in the sixth inning of a prep softball game with Rantoul at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Chasey Edenburn delivers a pitch in a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity head coach Aimee Davis in a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Jalyn Powell slides around Rantoul's Jerzie Grob while advancing to third base in the sixth inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Morgan Steinman (20) celebrates with head coach Aimee Davis after hitting a triple in the sixth inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul head coach Travis Flesner encourages one of his players during a game with Unity at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Kyleigh Dubson rolls into the dugout after catching a foul ball in the seventh inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Jalyn Powell takes her lead off second base in the seventh inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Jada Mosley looks out front her team's dugout during a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Jenna Sanford rounds third base before scoring on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Kyleigh Dubson takes a throw for an out on Rantoul's Lexi Sherrick (1) in the first inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Madisyn Walton (25) comes down with a high throw in time for the force out on and Unity's Jessie Spivey in the second inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Lindsay Jordahl (7) pats Madisyn Walton on the back after recording an out in the second inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Chasey Edenburn delivers a pitch in a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Lindsay Jordahl delivers a pitch during a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Unity's Morgan Steinman watches the ball for a base hit in the fourth inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
Rantoul's Jada Mosley runs after hitting the ball in the fifth inning of a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday April 30, 2018.
