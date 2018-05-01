HS Boys Track: Twin City Invite 2018

Photos from the annual Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Urbana's Jaime Bedolla, left, Centennial's Corey Barnes, center, and Urbana's Sean Longdon compete in the 100 meter dash during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Champaign Central's Ben Hoyer rounds the track while competing in the 400 meter dash during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Centennial's Zach Dixon leads a pack of Champaign Central runners in the 3200 meter run during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana. Dixon won the race with a time of 10:49.24.
Centennial's Jay Burgess clears the last hurdle while competing in the 110 meter hurdles during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Judah Christian's Josh Schultz and Urbana's Jazarie Barber head for the finish line in the 100 meter dash during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Champaign Central's Kai Baumgartner lands while competing in the triple jump during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Urbana's Christian Phillips heads for the finish line as the last leg of his team's 4x200 meter relay during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
Centennial's Jonathan McNamara finishes the 400 meter dash wheelchair event during the Twin City boys' track and field meet at Urbana High School Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Urbana.
