Area girls compete in the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
HS Girls Track: Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor eyes the bar as she competes in the high jump during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Ameia Wilson competes in the long jump during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Archera Jones competes in the shot putt during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Nayanah Dickey throws the discus during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Runners the the 3200 meter relay round a curve during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein runs the anchor leg of the 3200 meter relay during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor ties her shoe before making a jump in the high jump during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Shanice Garrett, right, runs with Urbana's Libby Cultra in the 3200 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Shanice Garrett, right, runs with Urbana's Libby Cultra in the 3200 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor competes in the high jump during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Shanice Garrett, left, runs with Urbana's Libby Cultra in the 3200 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Hallee Thomas in the 100 meter hurdles during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Hallee Thomas clears the last hurdle in the 100 meter hurdles during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Danville's Ameia Wilson leads the pack winning the 100 meter dash during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Chian Scott and Normal's Anita Cavalcante runs the final stretch of the 800 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Brejayah Blalock hands the baton to Peyton Jones in the 800 meter relay during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Timiya Johnson sprints to the finish running the anchor leg of the 800-meter relay during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Runners take off at the start of the 800 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
Urbana's Chian Scott crosses the start/finish line during the 800 meter run during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
