University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois right fielder Jack Yalowitz fields the ball in the top of the 1st inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike is late applying the tag to Ohio State's Noah McGowan who was safe with a double on the play. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey celebrates hitting a triple in the bottom of the 5th inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Short Stop Ben Troike throws to first for the final out of the top of the 2nd inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zac Taylor pulls back from a high ball. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois relief pitcher Ryan Schmitt. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois second baseman Michael Massey throws for an out in the top of the second inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ben Troike (left) celebrates hitting a home run in the bottom of the 5th inning with teammate Michael Massey. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zac Taylor fields a long ball in the top of the 6th inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Third baseman Grant Van Scoy gets off the ground for the throw to first, as fans look on in the top of the third inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Dan Hartleb prepares for the start of the game vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jack Yalowitz swings and misses in the bottom of the 2nd inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini face off with Buckeyes Friday evening at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois play by play announcer Dave Loane is honored for thirty years of service with an official Illini Baseball jersey from head coach Dan Hartleb. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Play by Play announcer Dave Loane and Illinois Head Baseball Coach Dan Hartleb watch a video honoring Loane for thirty years of service. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini baseball team gives a hand to thirty year Play by Play man Dave Loane. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Relief pitcher Jackson Douglas comes in at the top of the 6th inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Grant Van Scoy tags Ohio State's Dillion Dingler on the pick off attempt, Dingler was safe. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fans tailgate before the start of the Illinois Ohio State baseball game. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini fans enjoy a beer before the game. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
-
UI Baseball vs Ohio State
Photographer: Holly Hart
The first 500 Illini fans received a pulled pork sandwich and chips curtsey of Hickory River. University of Illinois Baseball vs Ohio State, at Hickory River BBQ Slam and Star Wars night at Illinois Field, Friday, May 4, 2018.
