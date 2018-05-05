Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, May 5, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Mahomet-Seymour vs Central GSoccer
| Subscribe

Mahomet-Seymour vs Central GSoccer

Sat, 05/05/2018 - 5:44pm | Holly Hart

Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Mahomet-Seymour Middle School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 3-2. 