A look back at University of Illinois graduation ceremonies throughout the years.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: University of Illinois Archives
Commencement ceremonies on the University of Illinois Quad about 1915.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Champaign County Archives
The University of Illinois commencement coincided with Father’s Day on June 19, 1950.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: University of Illinois archives
The University of Illinois commencement as it looked in 1959 at Memorial Stadium.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Brian K. Johnson/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois students line up for commencement in the early 1980s.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Brian K. Johnson/The News-Gazette
Marian Powers accepts her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Illlinois Commencement in 1982. She has taught in the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Brian Johnson/The News-Gazette
The 1982 University of Illlinois commencement procession heads down First Street toward Kirby Avenue.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois graduates clap and throw confetti in 1985.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The 1981 University of Illinois commencement took place on May 21 at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Brian K. Johnson/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois biochemistry graduate Jeff Dobbs take a minute before the 1982 commencement ceremony.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Curt Beamer/The News-Gazette
Marian Wright Edleman, president and founder of the Children's Defense Fund, gives the keynote address at the 1993 University of Illinois commencement at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois finance graduate Lavon Singleton of East St. Louis, right, hugs agribusiness graduate and fellow East St. Louisan Timisha Luster after the 2002 commencement ceremony at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois President James Stukel watches as a hood is placed on President Emeritus Stanley O. Ikenberry while he is awarded an honorary doctorate in university administration at the 2002 commencement ceremony at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/The News-Gazette
Brittany Murphy, center foreground, gets some help from Eve Tucker in adjusting her gown as they and other University of Illinois food science and nutrition graduates line up in a lower-level hallway before the 2003 commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Rachel Olefsky of Buffalo Grove, left, adjusts the mortarboard of her twin, David, before the start of the 2003 University of Illinois commencement in the Assembly Hall parking lot.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
University of Illinois graduates applaud commencement speaker Thomas M. Siebel, former chairman and CEO of Siebel Systems Inc., after his speech during the morning ceremony at the 2006 commencement at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Mannie Jackson, who received his honorary doctorate in humane letters, delivers the keynote speech during the 2008 University of Illinois commencement ceremony at the Assembly Hall.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
The 2014 University of Illinois commencement at Memorial Stadium was the first one held outdoors since the Assembly Hall opened in 1963.
-
The Way We Were: UI commencement
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
The Red Grange statue got its own mortarboard as it greeted new University of Illinois graduates at the 2016 commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium.
