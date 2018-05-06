Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, May 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Grand Prix
| Subscribe

Grand Prix

Sun, 05/06/2018 - 4:50pm | Holly Hart

The eighth annual Urbana Grand Prix Bicycle Race. Cyclists ride a 1.6-mile-long circuit that begins at Crystal Lake Park, in Urbana, Sunday, May 6, 2018. 

Sections (2):News, Local