Sunday, May 6, 2018

UI Softball vs Nebraska
Sun, 05/06/2018 - 4:44pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season. 