UI Softball vs Nebraska

University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alexis Carrillo (#3) tags out Nebraska's Rylie Unzicker on the attempted steal in the top of the second inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Stephanie Abello watches the ball out of the park for a single shot home run. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Carly Thomas catches a fly ball, for the second out of the inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini fans try to stay dry during a light shower at Eichelberger Field. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini Head Coach Tyra Perry gives instructions to the dug-out. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher Stephanie Abello throws to second in the top of the 7th inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Left Fielder Carly Thomas makes a catch in foul territory. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois senior Leigh Farina throws to first for an out. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kiana Sherlund crashes into the wall after making a catch. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini Head Coach Tyra Perry talks with her team during a time out. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini pitcher Emily Oestreich. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini Head Coach Tyra Perry looks over her game plan. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bella Loya looks at a high pitch. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leigh Farina attempts to beat the throw to first, she was out on the play. University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Softball vs Nebraska, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. the Illini fell to the Cornhusker's 6-3 in their final home game of the 2018 season.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.