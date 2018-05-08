HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Danville

Danville vs. Centennial in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Andy Bunton (1) slides home as Centennial's Dayton Coleman (7) waits for the ball in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Caleb Griffin (5) slides safely into second under Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Collin Klein (22) catches the ball at third in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Dayton Coleman (7) moves to avoid being hit by a pitch in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Joe Stilger (2) gets safely back to first base as Danville's Caydin Spires (23) misses the throw in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Collin Klein (22) watches a high pitch in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Logan Spicer (16) bats in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Joe Stilger (2) goes for a ball in the infield in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's head coach in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Ernest Plummer (2) pitches in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's William Lindgren (3) makes it safely back to first in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Caleb Griffin (5) bats in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Eric Hall (23) pitches in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Joe Stilger (2) has trouble with the ball in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Jordan Robinson (9) catches a ball in the outfield in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) points to where to throw the ball as Centennial's Eric Hall (23) and Danville's Andy Bunton (1) head for third base in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Brenden Yocius (24) slides safely back to first base under the legs of Centennial's Brandon Olion (17) in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Caydin Spires (23) stretches for the ball as Centennial's Collin Klein (22) stretches for the base in a play at first in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Ben Hannauer (19) pitches in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Danville's Caydin Spires (23) attempts to tag Centennial's Kendall Green (4) at first base in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Centennial's Quinton Murphy (12) in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
