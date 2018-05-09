HS Softball: Central vs. STM

St. Thomas More vs. Central in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Kennedy Record (5) looks to the home plate ump for the safe call after she slid in past Central's catcher Natalie Stumph(12) in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's L. McArthur(26) in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's L. McArthur (26) gets safely back to first base in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Lauren Banke (21) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Kelsey Wells (25) leads off of third base in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Katelyn Beard(16) slides into third base in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Lexi Williams(3) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Kassie Brookins (18) goes for a ball in front of Central's Natalie Stumph(12) in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Savannah Gray (28) snags a ball in right field in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Kassie Brookins (18) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Taylor Cribbett(17) hustles for first base as St. Thomas More's Elise Henkel (15) misses the throw in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Kassie Brookins (18) gets to third base safely in front of Central's L. McArthur(26) in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's Natalie Stumph(12) ducks as St. Thomas More's Kennedy Record (5) tries to catch a throw at second in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Central's head coach Taylor Williams in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's head coach Jim Brookins in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Lauren Banke (21) slides into second as Central's Katelyn Beard(16) looks to throw in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Maggie Vavrick (22) in a prep softball game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
