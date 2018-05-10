Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, May 10, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Track: Monticello Sectional
| Subscribe

HS Girls Track: Monticello Sectional

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 9:03pm | Robin Scholz

The Girls Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at  Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.