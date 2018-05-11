The Salt Fork Girls Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
St. Joseph-Ogden's Haley Griebat is congratulated on her high jump by her coach at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lucy Lux-Rulon, St. Thomas More, leads and wins the 100 Meter Hurdles at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
STt. Thomas More's Amy Bohlen, right, hands off to Morgan Saunders in the 4 X800 Meter Relay at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Abbey Mizer leads off for her team in the 4 X100 Meter Relay at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Zea Maroon wins for her team in the 4 X100 Meter Relay at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Laura Krasa wins the 3200 meter race at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lucy Lux-Rulon, St. Thomas More, wins the 100 Meter Hurdles at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018. On the left is Salt Fork's Gracie Jessup, and one the right is St. Joseph Ogden's Zea Maroon.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Shiloh's Katelyn Lang wins the 100 Meter Dash at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University High's Arielle Summitt wins the 800 Meter Run at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Jasmine Severado, Westville, in the shot put at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon congratulates teammate NaKaya Hughes on her jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Salt Fork's Rachyl Anderson in the shot put at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Oakwood's Katelyn Young in the shot put at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Kaylenn Hunt, Shiloh, in the long jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden, in the long jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Capria Brown, Schlarman, in the long jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
Capria Brown, Schlarman, in the long jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon in the high jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
-
HS Girls Track: Salt Fork Sectional
St. Thomas More's NaKaya Hughes in the high jump at the Salt Fork Class 1A Track Sectional at the high school in Catlin on Friday, May 11, 2018.
