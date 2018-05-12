UI commencement 2018

The 147th commencement of the University of Illinois was held Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Max Levchin, Class of 1997, B.S. Founder and CEO, Affirm, Co-founder, PayPal and former Chairman of the Board, Yelp gives the University of Illinois graduating class of 2018 some advice on success and failure during his commencement address.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hema Gupta celebrates he Master's in Construction Management Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I graduates give a big shout out to their families and friends who have supported them through college.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Max Levchin, Class of 1997, B.S. Founder and CEO, Affirm, Co-founder, PayPal and former Chairman of the Board, Yelp delivers the Commencement Address, Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jailing Song celebrates her graduation with some yellow roses.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joe Pedott of Chia Pet fame poses for a photo after the U of I 2018 commencement ceremony.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joe Pedott of Chia Pet fame waves to fellow graduates at the 2018 commencement ceremony.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I graduate Ronald Hill celebrates with family after the commencement ceremony.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois, Chancellor, Robert J. Jones gives opening remarks.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Max Levchin, Class of 1997, B.S. Founder and CEO, Affirm, Co-founder, PayPal and former Chairman of the Board, Yelp delivers the Commencement Address, Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senior Brian Williams with the Combined Chorus sings "Illinois" during the commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I graduate Dana Torres is all smiles after receiving his diploma.
