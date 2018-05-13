Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 6:43pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex. Illinois defeated Vanderbilt 4-0 to move on to round three of the NCAA Tournament. 

