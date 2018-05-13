University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex. Illinois defeated Vanderbilt 4-0 to move on to round three of the NCAA Tournament.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Aleks Vukic (left) is swarmed by his teammates after defeating Vanderbilt's Cameron Klinger to give Illinois the win. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aron Hiltzik returns the ball in the #3 match vs Vanderbilt's Baker Newman. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Vukic competes in the #1 singles match verses Vanderbilt's Cameron Klinger. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zeke Clack reacts to a shot in the #5 match up. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Caleb Chakravarthi takes on Vanderbilt's George Harwell in the #6 match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zeke Clark takes on Vanderbilt's Maxwell Freeman in the #5 match up. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Aron Hiltzik (left) tries to stay cool between games. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illini fans take in a stellar performance by Aleks Vukic against Vanderbilt. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zeke Clark gets off the ground as he returns a serve from Vanderbilt's Maxwell Freeman in the #5 match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Brown returns the ball. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Kovacevic takes on Vanderbilt's Billy Rowe in the #4 match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Caleb Chakravarthi takes on Vanderbilt's George Harwell in the #6 match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Brad Dancer makes sure Aleks Vukic stays cool between sets. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Brown returns the ball in the #2 match vs Vanderbilt's Daniel Valent. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Kovacevic takes on Vanderbilt's Billy Rowe in the #4 match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Vukic competes in the #1 singles match verses Vanderbilt's Cameron Klinger. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aron Hiltzik keeps his focus as he faces Vanderbilt's Baker Newman. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Aleks Vukic (left) tries to hold on to his hat after defeating Vanderbilt's Cameron Klinger to give Illinois the win. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I Athletic Director, Josh Whitman (right) looks on as Head Coach Brad Dancer gets a cool down after Illinois defeats Vanderbilt 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Brad Dancer gets a hug of congratulations from Athletic Director Josh Whitman. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois celebrates it's win over Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
NCAA Tournament Round 2:Illinois vs Vanderbilt
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.