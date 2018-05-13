Unity Graduation 2018

The 69th Annual Commencement Exercises, Unity High School, Class of 2018. Sunday, May 13, 2018 in Tolono.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Unity High School Class of 2018 prepares for commencement Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chase Deedrick (center) waits with her classmates for the start of commencement Sunday afternoon at Unity High School.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of the Class of 2018 perform with the Unity High School Band one last time before excepting their diploma's.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity graduates stand for the National Anthem.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senior, Abbigail (cq) Althaus waits for the start of the commencement ceremony at Unity High School.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Lauren Frost gives the Class of 2018 Address Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of the Class of 2018 perform "When You Believe" before excepting their diploma's.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity seniors share some finals laughs as they prepare for commencement Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The 69th Annual Commencement Exercises, Unity High School, Class of 2018. Sunday, May 13, 2018 in Tolono.
Photographer: Holly Hart
the 69th Annual Commencement Exercises, Unity High School, Class of 2018. Sunday, May 13, 2018 in Tolono.
