Parkland Graduation 2018

Parkland's 2018 graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A packed hallway as students wait in line before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cobe the Cobra walks the halls in a cap and gown before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jayme Stewart, right, gets directions from Sue Schrieber before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A grad watches faculty members head ago the stage before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ashley Brown, Champaign, thought the mortarboard was ugly, so she decorated it with flowers before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students wait in the halls before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students wait in line before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students greet each other as they wait before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
An instructor waves at a grad before Parkland's 51st graduation ceremony at Krannert Center For the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
