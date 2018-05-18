HS Girls Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims

Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Runners collapse on the track after finishing the 1600-meter run in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Runners collapse on the track after finishing the 1600-meter run in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour Lakeida Nichols takes off at the start of the 4x400-meter relay in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Mara Fletcher, left, and Lakeida Nichols team up to elevate their legs after competing in the the 4x400-meter relay in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson at the finish in the 100-meter dash in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet Seymour's Jessica Franklin in the 100 Meter High Hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet Seymour's Jessica Franklin in the 100 Meter High Hurdles at the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Emelia Ness in the 100-high hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Emelia Ness in the 100-high hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Mye'Joi Williams competes in the shot put in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Emelia Ness hands the baton to Sydney Buchanan in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor runs the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Lovenya Perry in the 400-meter dash in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Aliyah Welter rounds a curve in the 300-meter-low hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Aliyah Welter clears a hurdle in the 300-meter-low hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Chian Scott collapses on the track after finishing the 1600-meter run in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Mattie Lieb competes in the 200 meter dash in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin finishes the anchor leg of the 4x400 meter relay in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville coach BJ Luke talks with officials after they changed the long jump schedule in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Hallee Thomas in the 100-meter high hurdles in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson competes in the long jump in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson runs in the 100-meter dash in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson runs in the 100-meter dash in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 18, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
