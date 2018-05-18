Mahomet-Seymour Graduation 2018

Mahomet-Seymour graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Valedictorian Kaitlyn Chalfont prepares to walk on a the stage prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Kinzy Buhrman adjusts her hassle as decorated mortarboards lines the hallway prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Lucas Hooper, left, and Jasmine Holmes get off their feet as they wait in line prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Cory Noe stretches his legs in line prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Tristan Thomas, left, and Jack Vaughn chat near an exit sign as they wait for the start of Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Parents and friends fill the great hall prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Brandon Bretz sends a final text prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Robin Scholz/the News-Gazette
Gavin Hage braids his cords in boredom as he waits in line prior to Mahomet-Seymour's graduation at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, May 18, 2018.
