Area girls competed in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Girls Track: 2018 State Finals
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Members of the Urbana High School track team with their third-place trophy in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur's Kenli Nettles crosses the line in the 100-meter high hurdles in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin takes the lead enroll to winning the 300-meter low hurdles in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
SJO's Maclayne Taylor takes off at the start of the 4x400-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Members of the St. Joseph-Ogden High School track team celebrate their team title in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Lakeida Nichols stretches before competing the in the 4x400-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson after competing int he 200-meter dash in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor runs the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon hands the button to Shaniya Howard in the 4x200-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
SJO's Atleigh Hamilton lunges for the line on the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
SJO's Atleigh Hamilton runs the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Saint Thomas More's Fran Hendrickson least on the track after competing in the 800-meter run in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Arielle Summit runs to a win in the 800-meter run in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor clear the bar in the high jump in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson competes in the 100-meter dash in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Shaniya Howard competes in the high jump in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mattoon's Mariah Ball goes over the bar in the high jump in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Emelia Ness competes in the 100-high hurdles in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
ALAH's Kenli Nettles competes in the 100-high hurdles in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Lanaeja Carter competes in the discus in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Rachel Anderson competes in the discus in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Aliyah Welter goes over the bar in the pole vault in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Judah Christian's Laura Krasa in the 3200-meter run in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur's Kenli Nettles clears the bar in the high jump in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's 1882 elevates in the pole vault in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
