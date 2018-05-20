St. Thomas More Graduation 2018

The High School of Saint Thomas More Class of 2018 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018 at The High School of Saint Thomas More.
St. Thomas More seniors line up to receive their diplomas.
St. Thomas More graduate Ethan Smith receives congratulations from Father Matthew Hoelscher.
Senior Abbey Horn comes forward for her diploma.
Senior, Abbey Horn is named the female Saint Thomas More Award recipient.
Seniors, Michael Lee (left) and Jacob Sellett share the honor of the Saint Thomas More Award, Sunday afternoon at the Graduation Ceremony for the High School of Saint Thomas More.
Senior, Joseph Hoffman receives his diploma.
Madelyn Evangelisti gives her Valedictorian Speech Sunday afternoon at the High School of St. Thomas More.
John Paul Coleman Ridge poses for a photo after receiving his diploma.
The High School of Saint Thomas More Class of 2018 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018 at The High School of Saint Thomas More.
The High School of Saint Thomas More Class of 2018 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018 at The High School of Saint Thomas More.
Friends and family gather at the High School of St. Thomas More to watch the Class of 2018 receive their diplomas.
