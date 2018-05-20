The Women's Build Clinic event at Lowes in Champaign on April 19, 2018.
On the Town: Women's Building Clinic
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Women's Build Clinic event in Champaign on April 19, 2018
The Habitat for Humanity construction staff were on hand to offer clinics on various aspects of home improvement. From the left are Randy Crothers, John Warriner, Construction Manager Gary Pierson, Ben Lewis, Brien Saunders, and Josh Bough.
Habitat home buyer Kortinee Miller speaks to the Women's Build Clinic participants at the Champaign Lowe's store during the Women's Build Clinic benefiting Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat construction staff, John Warriner and Randy Crothers provided a clinic on laminate floor installation at the Women's Build Clinic.
Lowe's staff led the clinic on framing during the Habitat for Humanity Women's Build Clinic.
Habitat construction staff, John Warriner and Randy Crothers provided a clinic on laminate floor installation at the Women's Build Clinic.
Miranda Sellers gets a lesson in proper use of a power drill during the Habitat for Humanity Women's Build Clinic at Lowe's.
Breann Swan-Figueroa learns how to safely use a power mitre saw from Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Gary Pierson at the organization's Women's Build Clinic at Lowe's.
Organizers gather for a photo prior to the Women's Build Clinic at the Champaign Lowe's store. From the left are Habitat for Humanity Development Director Kelly Hill, volunteer Debbie Cagle, Habitat Volunteer Manager Kim Gollings, volunteers Staci Cahill and Charles Blatti, Toni Delporte of the Women's Build Committee, and volunteers Ashley Mayor, Jennifer Shaw, and John Warriner.
