News-Gazette file photos of bombings from the Oakwood Community Church (Dec. 30, 1997), Danville's First Assembly of God Church (May 24, 1998) and the May 29, 1998, garage bombing in Danville.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The day after the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The day after the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The day after the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The day after the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Days following the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Days following the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Days following the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene at the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Aerial view from the home of Richard D. White, a person of interest in the bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church, in the days following after he blew himself up in his mother's garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville on May 28, 1998.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The garage at 203 Grace Street in Danville is boarded up on May 30, 1998, two days after Richard D. White blew himself and his dog up. White is presumed to have been the person responsible for bombing two Vermilion County churches.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: Robin Scholz
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Cleanup continued outside of Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Danville's First Assembly of God holds a service on May 31, 1998, at the David S. Palmer Civic Center a week after the May 24 bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Richard D. White
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The inside of Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Blood remains on a door at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Dennis Rogers, then pastor of Danville’s First Assembly of God church, looks around the church on June 2, 1998, as he assesses damage from a bomb that rocked the church on May 24 of that year.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Cleanup continued outside of Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Photos the inside of Danville’s First Assembly of God Church about a week after the May 24, 1998, bombing.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Elizabeth Russian laughs with other members of the First Assembly of God youth group on May 31, 1998, a week following the May 24 bombing of their church. The service was being held at the David S. Palmer Civic Center.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The Oakwood Community Church following the Dec. 30, 1997, bombing that killed Brian Plawer.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Brian Plawer, who was killed by a bomb at the Oakwood Community Church on Dec. 30, 1997
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Wanda Plawer shows a photo of her husband, Brian Plawer, who was killed in the Oakwood Community Church bombing on Dec. 30, 1997.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
Scene of the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
-
Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
The day after the May 24, 1998, bombing at Danville’s First Assembly of God Church.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.