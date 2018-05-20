Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, May 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later
| Subscribe

Vermilion County church bombings 20 years later

Sun, 05/20/2018 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

News-Gazette file photos of bombings from the Oakwood Community Church (Dec. 30, 1997), Danville's First Assembly of God Church (May 24, 1998) and the May 29, 1998, garage bombing in Danville.

Sections (2):News, Local