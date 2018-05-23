Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, May 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS 3A Regional Baseball: Central vs. M-S
| Subscribe

HS 3A Regional Baseball: Central vs. M-S

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 2:17pm | Robin Scholz

Central vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports