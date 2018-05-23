HS 3A Regional Baseball: Central vs. M-S

Central vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Jake Cochrane (5) escapes the tag at home by Mahomet-Seymour's catcher, in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Austin Biehl (3) throws to first after forcing out Central's Zak Hartleb (24) at second base in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's dugout in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Dylan Gates (15) leads off second base in front of Central's Joel Sarver (13) in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Will Anderson,5, chats with a Mahomet-Seymour player in the dugout in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Dawson Finch (22) fields a ball in right in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central fans and players watch as Central's Hayden Cekander (7) bats in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Michiel Coetzee (1) gets hit by a pitch in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Charlie Grant (14) throws to first in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Caleb Pyrz (0) in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Caleb Pyrz (0) catches a fly ball in left field in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Dawson Finch (22) catches a ball in the outfield in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Michiel Coetzee (1) gets safely back to second base as Central's Joel Sarver (13) misses the ball in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe (16) pitches in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Connor Milton (2) grimaces after sliding into third base under the tag of Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (7) in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Connor Milton (2) heads home as Central head coach John Staab keeps an eye on the action in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Hayden Cekander (7) slides home to score in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Tanner Kirts (10) pitches in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Austin Biehl (3), Mahomet-Seymour's Michiel Coetzee (1) and Mahomet-Seymour's Dylan Gates (15) field a ball in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Central's Cam Robinson (17) pitches in a class 3A regional semi-final at Illinois Field in Champaign on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
