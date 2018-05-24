Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Dr. Howard School Farewell Open House
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 7:54pm | Robin Scholz

 Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign  on Thursday, May 24, 2018. 

Sections (2):News, Local