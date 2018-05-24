Dr. Howard School Farewell Open House

Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Ed Kobel, who attended Dr. Howard from 1938-1942, looks for his first grade classroom at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Ed Kobel's father Frank attended the school starting in 1910.
The Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Ed Kobel, who attended Dr. Howard from 1938-1942, tells his daughter Nancy Kobel, who went there from 1966-1971, about how he decorated his face with crayons as they reminisce in his first grade classroom at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Ed Kobel's father Frank attended the school starting in 1910.
Kenton Elmore, 1994-1997, left, and Antoine Posey, 1984-85, look at books in at the library area at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Donna Reed, third from left, tells Gwenetta Posey, second from left, how she met her husband Mike Reed, right, at Dr. Howard in third grade in 1953 and they stayed sweethearts and married. at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Food was served on the playground at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The second floor at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
People gather out in front of the school at the Dr. Howard elementary school farewell open house before the building is torn down. At the school in Champaign on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
