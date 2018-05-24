Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 5:48pm | Rick Danzl

Area boys compete in the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.