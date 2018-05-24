Area boys compete in the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Gage Russell clear the bar in the pole vault during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin takes off at the start in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur's Logan Hall in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur's Kobe Wells competes in the high jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers competes in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
GCMS's Caleb Bleich competes in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PBL's Jonathan Muller competes in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville's Raef Burk competes in the high jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson clears a hurdle in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argentina's Makail Stanley (29) competes in the 100-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning's Gabe Martinez competes in the 800-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers (131) competes in the 800-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PBL's Riley Cuppermell (545) and Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (134) at the start the start of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Keegan Talbot (132) takes the baton from Brady McMasters in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PBL's Mason Ecker (546) runs the anchor leg in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka's Rusty Kuhlmann throws the discus during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hayden Knott throw the discus during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor throws the discus during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson clears a hurdle in the 300-meter int hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker takes the lead in the 300-int meter hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker eyes the finish line 300-meter hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni's Henry Kraatz rounds a curve while running in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong's Austin Bridgeman, (30) and Uni's Henry Kraatz finish the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Braden Pridemore in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Colfax Ridgeview's Tate Walcott, (210) and Mason Barr (203) in the 200-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Lane Gaskin takes off at the start in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker takes off after taking the baton from Brady Buss in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker crosses the finish line after running the anchor leg in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Michael Holmes collapses after finishing the anchor leg in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.